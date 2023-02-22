Darren Bent accuses Seamus Coleman of lying about goal

Not a chance…

Darren Bent has accused Seamus Coleman of lying about his match-winning goal for Everton against Leeds last weekend.

Everton won the crucial game against their relegation rivals thanks to a sensational goal from Coleman, while he also managed to mark Wilfried Gnonto (one of the more in-form players in the league) out of the game.

While most people praised Coleman for his fine finish, Bent feels as though it was a hit and hope cross, and that he wasn’t even trying to score.

Darren Bent on Seamus Coleman

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “It’s not an unbelievable finish. It’s not good. The goalkeeper is supposed to be in his goal. Seamus Coleman I know what’s happening. He’s just trying to welly it into the box.”

When Bent was told that Coleman himself said that he did mean it, and that he even took a look at Meslier to see where he was, the former Spurs striker stuck to his guns and said that he didn’t believe the Everton captain.

He said: “I don’t believe him. He’s hit it as hard as he can, and hoped for the best. He’s a liar, in that scenario. I don’t believe him.”

Seamus Coleman goal vs Leeds

Coleman is an honest professional, so if he is saying that he meant to shoot, we are more than willing to take his word for it.

He said: “I went as fast as my legs could take me to get into the final third. It was a lovely ball from Alex, but I knew nobody was in the box. So I just tried to hit the target.

“Everyone was expecting the cross I suppose but the way my hip was feeling I couldn’t wrap my leg around it so I just thought I’d have a shot. I knew he’d be anticipating the cross. I wouldn’t catch it like that if I tried again another 10 times.”

This angle 😮‍💨 — Everton (@Everton) February 19, 2023

