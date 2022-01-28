Darragh Lenihan linked with Premier League move

The defender is in demand, and for good reason too.

Darragh Lenihan is being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Blackburn Rovers captain is enjoying an incredible season in the Championship, with his team in second place, currently in the automatic promotion position.

Lenihan is playing what is arguably the best football of his career this season, and it is not going unnoticed by some of the biggest clubs in England.

According to teamtalk, Newcastle, Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton are all interested in signing the Dunboyne man this summer.

Lenihan is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and could potentially entertain offers from the Premier League sides if he fails to gain promotion with Blackburn.

However, if he does go up with his current side, he could decide to stick with them in the top flight.

The Republic of Ireland international, who became the first man from Meath to play for Ireland back in 2018, has scored twice in 28 appearances for Blackburn this season.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray will not welcome these rumours linking his captain away from the club, especially after his kind words earlier in the season.

Mowbray almost want as far as comparing the Meath man to Franz Beckenbauer over the Christmas period, saying: “I need to mention Lenihan. He has the added responsibility of being captain. That requires leadership and he’s showing that, he’s standing out like a man mountain.

“I’m delighted for Darragh. He’s right at the top of his game at the moment. You can tell by the way he plays on the front foot, he’s towering over people six inches taller than him.

“His passing looks so assured. I know I was one who found it difficult to play with composure yet be aggressive but he’s found the magic combination.

“I would either go to war and kick lumps out of everybody and head everything but I found it really hard to pick the right pass because I was so wound up.

“On other days I’d feel like Beckenbauer and yet I couldn’t win a header,” he adds. “Here’s Lenihan, putting these pieces together and looking like a special footballer.”

