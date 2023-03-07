Cork City score goal of the season contender vs Shamrock Rovers

What a goal and what a game.

Cork City scored a goal of the season contender against Shamrock Rovers on Monday night, in what was also likely one of the games of the season.

We are just over two weeks into the new League of Ireland season, and we have already seen some outstanding goals, but this one is certainly the best of the lot.

The game finished 4-4 in Tallaght Stadium, with Rovers’ late equaliser ensuring they left with a point from the match.

Darragh Crowley will be the one in the headlines after the game though, thanks to his goal of the season contender in the first-half.

When it was still 1-1, goalkeeper Alan Mannus left his line to make a clearance.

It fell to Crowley, roughly 40 yards out, taking one touch before his perfectly executed chip, which looked like it was going directly in the goal from the second it left his foot.

Mannus did his best to make it back to the goal in time to save the shot, but to no avail, sending the travelling Cork fans wild.

🏌️‍♂️ FORE! Darragh Crowley puts Cork City in front with a sensational strike 🤩#LOI | #SHACOR pic.twitter.com/GWdnn1K21H — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 6, 2023

While this goal would have been fitting of winning any game, the action didn’t end there, with both teams refusing to give up throughout.

It finished 4-4, meaning Rovers’ terrible start to the season has continued, with the league Champions in second last place after four games.

Derry are currently top of the league, with Bohs second after a very decent start to the league campaign, with Cork moving up to sixth place with their point picked up on the road.

