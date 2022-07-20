Dara O’Shea puts transfer rumours to bed

He’s staying put.

Dara O’Shea has put a number of transfer rumours to bed by signing a new contract with West Brom.

The new contract will keep him at the club until 2025, as they attempt to return to the Premier League from the Championship.

O’Shea has been at the club for six years, and his fine performances for the Baggies have made him a regular for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side.

Burnley were reportedly eager to sign the Dubliner, but he has committed his future to the Midlands club.

After signing the new deal, O’Shea said: “Albion has been my home for six years and I’m delighted that will be the case for at least another three.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.

“I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one. The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get underway.”

Albion boss Steve Bruce added: “Dara is a model professional and an excellent centre-half who I expect to play a big part in the coming campaign.

“He returned to fitness at the end of last season and has continued to grow stronger over the summer. I’m delighted we have been able to sign Dara up for another three years.

“Dara cares about Albion and is hungry for success here. I’m hopeful together we will be able to achieve that.”

O’Shea will start the new season with fellow Ireland internationals Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby, after unfortunately missing a large chunk of last season through injury.

This has been a fairly important week for O’Shea, as he became a father for the first time as well just a few days ago.

