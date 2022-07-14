Dara O’Shea linked with move away from West Brom

A man in demand.

Dara O’Shea has been linked with a move away from West Brom to Burnley, according to the latest reports.

Burnley are reportedly very interested in the young Ireland international, and are going to attempt to “test West Brom’s resolve” over O’Shea.

The Daily Mail have said that Burnley are going to approach West Brom over a deal for the player, with O’Shea in the last year of his contract, and potentially keeping an eye on the future.

Still only 23 years of age, O’Shea has over 20 Premier League appearances to his name with West Brom.

Dara O’Shea linked with move to Burnley

He missed the majority of last season through injury, but returned for Ireland during the most recent Nations League break and didn’t put a foot wrong in the 1-1 draw away to Ukraine.

While Nathan Collins has left a void in the Burnley backline, there is an even greater opportunity for O’Shea to make a place in the team his own.

Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have also both left the club, with the duo having formed the core of Burnley’s defence for the past number of years.

In fact, it will be his fellow Irishman Luke McNally who he could be fighting for a place in the team with, after the former St Pat’s man made the move earlier in the summer.

While both Burnley and West Brom will be pushing for promotion next season, you could make the case that the Clarets have the stronger squad of the two.

Plus, there is the added incentive of playing under Vincent Kompany, which would surely be a dream for a defender of O’Shea’s age.

O’Shea would be particularly valuable asset in the Championship as he can play anywhere across the backline, which he has shown on a number of occasions in the past for both club and country.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: burnley, Dara O'Shea