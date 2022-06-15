Dara O’Shea sums up this Ireland team perfectly

A really strong performance from the West Brom man.

Dara O’Shea stepped into the Ireland defence for the away game against Ukraine on Wednesday night, with Shane Duffy and John Egan both missing the game.

O’Shea and Darragh Lenihan stepped in alongside Nathan Collins, and all three defenders did themselves proud on the night.

It is a testament to the work Stephen Kenny is doing that these three inexperienced (on the international stage) players can slot in and look completely unphased by the task at hand.

Kenny gave O’Shea his first appearance for Ireland, before the West Brom defender picked up a horrid injury out in Portugal. This was his first start back in the team, and he looked like he’d never left.

Dara O’Shea’s Ireland performance

Speaking after the game, he said: “It was a great game of football played by both sides but we’re actually disappointed not to come away with the win.

“It shows the progress that the group has made that we’re not happy with a draw. It’s positive.”

Speaking about his return from injury, he said: “The last couple of months have been tough for me, getting back and not feeling 100%. I’ve been trying to get my confidence back and a performance like that is going to help me massively going into next season.”

When he was asked about the competition for places in this Ireland team, O’Shea said that it’s a good thing that “nobody is safe”.

Dara O’Shea

The 22-year-old may not ever be Ireland’s best player, but Kenny has created a squad that has players like O’Shea from the back of the pitch up to the front.

Ireland need men like O’Shea who can slot in when they are asked to do so and not look out of place.

What’s even better is that O’Shea is still not even near his prime yet. In the past, Ireland’s squad players have been 30-year-olds who no longer have room for improvement.

Plus, Duffy is beginning to near the end of his career, and O’Shea is doing some great work to make that starting jersey his own.

