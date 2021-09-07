Dara O’Shea releases statement following injury confirmation

A real setback for the young Dubliner.

Dara O’Shea has been ruled out for four-to-six months following an injury he suffered in last week’s game against Portugal.

West Brom confirmed on Tuesday that he suffered ligament damage, as well as a fractured ankle, following a collision with Diogo Jota.

O’Shea came off immediately after he suffered the injury against Portugal, but was incredibly not stretchered off, despite his fractured ankle.

Dara O’Shea out for up to six months

This comes at a horrific time for O’Shea, who had been in excellent form for West Brom in the Championship.

He has already scored two goals for the Baggies in the league this season, and had well and truly made a place in the Starting XI his own.

He tweeted to say that this news is “tough to take” but that he is a warrior, and that he will come back stronger.

Very tough one to take. Thank you all the support and well wishes over the last week💙I’m a warrior and I’m fully focused to overcome this challenge in my life and to come back stronger💪 https://t.co/IJVJvPur2X — Dara O'Shea (@dara_oshea_) September 7, 2021

From an Irish perspective, Stephen Kenny definitely seems to really like the way O’Shea plays, and he appeared to be a guaranteed starter for his country.

Now that he’s injured, it could be a chance for Norwich’s Andrew Omobamidele or to try and make that spot his own, showcasing the strength in depth we have when it comes to defenders.

Nathan Collins is another man who could be a potential replacement for O’Shea, but the Burnley defender is also injured at the minute.

Valérien Ismaël on Dara O’Shea

West Brom manager Valérien Ismaël said that the club will really miss the 22-year-old.

He said: “It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.”

