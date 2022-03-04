Former Liverpool midfielder disagrees with Alex Ferguson over next Man United manager

“This is a group that needs some guidance…”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy disagrees with Alex Ferguson over who should be the next Manchester United manager.

According to reports that emerged earlier in the week, Ferguson thinks that United should consider looking into hiring Carlo Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid manager does have his team top of La Liga, and he may not be the exciting name that United fans are looking for, but Ferguson believes he is the man to bring the club forward based on where they are at present.

However, Murphy disagrees, and feels that the club made a mistake by not hiring Antonio Conte, who is now in charge at Spurs.

Danny Murphy vs Alex Ferguson

He said: “This is a group that needs some guidance, coaching, stability, some tactical nous, and at the moment they are all over the place.

“There has been a lot of question marks over Antonio Conte at Tottenham for various reasons, but that was the type they needed.”

He then said that Ancelotti’s coaching style wouldn’t suit this United group, and that they need to look at a more long-term option.

He said: “I also think Ancelotti’s managerial style is one where he has gone into many clubs that have already got success, superstars, players top of their game, and just keeps that going – Everton was obviously different.

“I remember speaking to a couple of people who worked under him at Chelsea and they spoke very highly of him.

“Basically, they said that his management style was let the players look after themselves on the training pitch. He was not intense, very easy going, laid back, Sven–Goran Eriksson type from when he was England manager. He trusted the players.

“That is not what United need.”

Ralf Rangnick, who is the temporary manager at United, faces a tough task this weekend as he brings his team to the Etihad for a game against Manchester City.

