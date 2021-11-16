Danny Mandroiu linked with move to giant club

He’s making waves across the pond.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is reported to be tempted to bring the young Irish star to Scotland in January, in an attempt to improve Celtic’s title charge.

The Irish Sun reported that Celtic have been tracking the talented 23-year-old since the summer, and that they are really keen on bringing him in.

The report reads: “A fee has yet to be agreed, but the Parkhead club are confident a deal can be struck for the Irishman, who has one year to run on his contract.”

Mandroiu has had a brilliant season for Rovers, and his 15 goals could see him in contention to win the League of Ireland Player of the Year for this season.

Most recently, he was awarded the Player of the Month for October, as his four goals helped Rovers to victories over Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps.

Danny was presented with his Shamrock Rovers Supporter's POTM award for October @tallaghtstadium 👏☘️ pic.twitter.com/HYIgJn5dYt — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) November 9, 2021

Danny Mandroiu to Celtic – a wise move?

While this would undeniably be an exciting move for the young man, it’s also one that he will approach with caution.

His former Rovers teammate Liam Scales made the move to Celtic earlier this season, while it’s believed that the club were also tracking Mandroiu at this time.

However, he will likely look at Scales’ time in Scotland so far and wonder if Celtic is the right move for him at this time.

Scales, who is the same age as Mandroiu, hasn’t received much game time at all for Celtic, with Postecoglou recently saying that he needs time to develop at the club.

He said: “He has come from a different league and has had to get adjusted to training but we were looking for an opportunity to give him some game time.

“Although he is a bit older in terms of years he is still very inexperienced at this level. We will give him time and develop him properly.

“We sign players because we see something in them but the next step is for them to grab their opportunity.”

Could Mandroiu face the same treatment if he made the move, and would he be willing to put up with it?

