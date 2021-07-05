Danny Ings turns down deal at Southampton, wants move to top club

The new deal would have seen him become the best paid player in Southampton history.

Danny Ings has turned down a new deal at Southampton, as he is determined to listen to potential offers from some of England’s biggest clubs.

Ings believes that he could get a move to one of the bigger clubs in England, and is holding out to see what offers may come in for him during the summer.

According to The Athletic, the club was optimistic that he was going to sign this new contract which would have kept him at the club for another four years.

However, his current deal at Southampton expires in 2022, meaning the club may have to listen to offers for him unless they are content to lose him for free next season.

The deal, which would have seen Ings become the best paid player in the history of the club, was not rejected for any financial reasons.

Ings played for Liverpool from 2015 until 2019, but he only played a total of 25 games for the club, scoring four goals.

It is also being reported that despite Ings’ hesitancy, the contract remains on the table and barring an approach that is too good to refuse, Southampton are content to let him see out his deal and let him leave on a free next year.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Ings fancied playing Champions League football during his career, which prompted interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. Tottenham Hotspur also registered interest in the striker, who has scored 34 league goals in the past two seasons.

From an Irish perspective, Ings’ potential departure could be good news for young Michael Obafemi who is definitely behind the England striker in the pecking order at Southampton.

Obafemi missed a lot of last season due to injury, only making four appearances in the league.

