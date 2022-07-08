Danny Drinkwater opens up on disappointing Chelsea spell in candid interview

“I wasted my best years…”

Danny Drinkwater has opened up on his time at Chelsea in an extremely honest interview with Sky Sports.

Drinkwater signed for Chelsea for £35 million in 2017, not long after playing a crucial role in helping Leicester City win the Premier League.

He never really got going at Chelsea though, and struggled to get make his mark on the London club.

He has since discussed his time in London, insisting he is angry at the entire situation, but that he’s not bitter about it.

Danny Drinkwater on time at Chelsea

He said: “I’m angry because of how it’s gone and how I was treated – not bitter though, what ifs. It was a long time coming.”

“It got to the last hour of the transfer window and [I] got pulled into the office, not expected at all,” Drinkwater explains. “‘I don’t think you’re going to be in our plans’. This is (Maurizio) Sarri, being translated by Gianfranco (Zola). And I was like ‘what?’

“Sarri and I got on like a house on fire off the pitch. On the pitch, we were like chalk and cheese. I was like – ‘why are you telling me now? An hour before the window closes? I need time’. He replied, ‘No, no, we’ve got clubs abroad you can look at…’

“My reaction was – ‘No, I’ve got my young son. He is my priority’. So I decided to stay until January.”

He also spoke about how much he was suffering with mental health issues in 2019, explaining: “Nan passed, grandad passed, dad got diagnosed with Leukaemia, I lost my dog and was drink driving, which is just not me. I made a big mistake. I was also fighting for my son, which was going on constantly and takes its toll.”

Still only 32 years of age, Drinkwater says that there are number of options on the table going into next season, and that he wants to get back to winning.

