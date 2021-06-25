Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma clarifies bold Leeds United comments

We’re not sure the Bournemouth fans are going to buy this…

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has clarified some intriguing comments he made about Leeds United recently, where he said that “Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth.”

Strangely, Danjuma was not linked to Leeds, but was randomly asked about the club by Dutch news outlet Voetbal International.

Danjuma on Leeds United

He said: “Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play in the Premier League.

“And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

He has since tried to clarify his comments, claiming that he was “put on the spot” during the interview, and was trying to be respectful about Leeds.

Danjuma clarifies Leeds United comments

He said: “No way in a thousands years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for two seasons.”

Seen a few quotes, just to be clear I was put on the spot about a club in an interview and I was only trying to be respectful about them as I would any club, no way in a thousand years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for 2 seasons 🍒 — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 24, 2021

Bournemouth missed out on promotion when they lost to Brentford in the semi-finals of the playoffs. Brentford went on to win the playoff final against Swansea.

Only Ivan Toney (33), Adam Armstrong (28), Teemu Pukki (26), Kieffer Moore (20) and Lucas Joao (19) scored more goals than Danjuma in the Championship last season.

On 21 May 2021, Danjuma was awarded the Bournemouth Player of the Year award after receiving 40% of the supporters’ vote.

The Leeds comments were not the first which seemed to link the Dutch winger with a move away from Bournemouth. Just over a week ago, he took to his own Twitter page to tweet: “Change might be difficult, but often essential to survival.”

Change might be difficult, but often essential to survival. ♟ — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 17, 2021

We expect to see his name linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs over the coming weeks.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arnaut Danjuma, bournemouth, leeds united