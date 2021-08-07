Dani Alves cements legacy as most decorated player in football

The Brazilian won an Olympic gold medal on Saturday.

Dani Alves was part of the Brazilian team that won gold at the Olympics on Saturday, cementing his legacy as the most decorated player in football history.

They defeated Spain in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and Alves picking up the medal means it his 43rd competitive title as a footballer.

Matheus Cunha put Brazil ahead in the first half, before Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal equalised with a lovely volley. The game went to extra-time, where a gorgeous strike by Malcolm was enough to win the game and tournament for Brazil.

Dani Alves – record breaker

At 38 years of age, Alves wasn’t just there to make up the numbers. He was a key member of the team too.

Not only did he play in the tournament at his age, but he played every minute, and did so impressively. 480 minutes of football at that level can’t have been easy, but this gold medal will have made it all worth it.

His incredible trophy cabinet currently consists of the following:

6 LaLiga Santander

5 Copa del Rey

5 Supercopa de Espana

4 European Supercup

3 Champions League

2 Europa League

3 Club World Cup

1 Serie A

1 Coppa Italia

2 Ligue 1

1 Coupe de France

1 Trophee des Champions

1 Coupe de la Ligue

1 Paulista Championship

1 Copa do Nordeste

2 Copa America

2 Confederations Cups

1 Olympic Gold Medal

What’s left for Dani Alves to win?

While it is probably quite unlikely, Alves will be keeping one eye on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He isn’t expected to make the squad, but if he were to do so, and Brazil won it, he would have won it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Alves (@danialves)

Not too long ago, former Ireland international Kenny Cunningham said that one of his Irish teammates was a better player than Alves. Though he definitely doesn’t have the same trophy cabinet.

Read More About: dani alves, olympics, tokyo 2020