Dani Alves to return to Barcelona

A club legend is returning to Barcelona.

Dani Alves is returning to Barcelona on a free transfer, subject to La Liga approval.

The 38-year-old had been playing with Sao Paolo since 2019, and will now return to the club he spent eight years with.

The signing has been “Here we go” confirmed, a phrase made popular by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted to say that Xavi, the new manager at Barcelona, wanted Alves brought in “immediately”, and that he made direct contact with the players’ camp earlier today.

Dani Alves back to Barcelona, here we go! He’s returning at Barça as free agent, just waiting for La Liga approval. Xavi wanted Dani Alves as new signing to help immediatly 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Deal agreed on a one-season contract after direct contact with Alves’ camp today 🇧🇷 #DaniAlves pic.twitter.com/Ot4LKTDKz4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2021

Xavi and Alves played together at Barcelona during an incredible period of time for the club, specifically under Pep Guardiola, in a team that many believe to be the greatest to have ever played the game.

Alves will aim to help his former teammate bring the glory days back, after what has undeniably been an extremely tough time for the club.

Dani Alves – football legend

During the summer of 2021, Alves cemented himself as one of the most decorated players in football history.

He was part of the Brazilian team that won gold at the Olympics, ensuring that there is nobody currently playing who has won more than the full back.

His incredible trophy cabinet currently consists of the following:

6 LaLiga Santander

5 Copa del Rey

5 Supercopa de Espana

4 European Supercup

3 Champions League

2 Europa League

3 Club World Cup

1 Serie A

1 Coppa Italia

2 Ligue 1

1 Coupe de France

1 Trophee des Champions

1 Coupe de la Ligue

1 Paulista Championship

1 Copa do Nordeste

2 Copa America

2 Confederations Cups

1 Olympic Gold Medal

What is perhaps even more impressive about the Olympics win, is that at 38 years of age, he managed to play every single minute of the competition.

480 minutes of football at that level can’t have been easy, but this gold medal will have made it all worth it.

