Dani Alves arrested over sexual assault allegation

The 39-year-old has been arrested.

Dani Alves has been arrested in Barcelona over a sexual assault allegation made against him.

The Brazilian international is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub last month (December of 2022).

Alves denies claims that he touched a woman’s underwear without consent in the nightclub.

When asked about the allegations, the footballer said: “I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space. I don’t know who this lady is. How could I do that to a woman? No.”

Dani Alves arrested

The former Barcelona player will now be taken to court after having made a statement to the police.

According to the Mirror, a spokesman for the regional police confirmed: “A man accused of an indecent assault at a nightclub in Barcelona late last year has been arrested. He has now been taken to court after making a statement to police. It will be up to the court now to decide what measures to take.”

Alves played for Barcelona as recently as last season, thanks to his former teammate Xavi becoming the manager and signing him.

Most recently he has been playing his football for Mexican club UNAM, after Barcelona did not extend his contract at the end of last season.

More on this story as it develops.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dani alves