Damien Duff confirmed as new Shelbourne manager

A big move from the Dublin club.

Damien Duff has been confirmed as the new Shelbourne first team manager.

The two-time English Premier League winner and former Ireland international will begin the role with immediate effect as Shelbourne prepares for the return of Premier Division football to Tolka Park in 2022.

Rumours had circulated over the past number of days that Duff was in line to take the job, but it was confirmed officially on Wednesday morning.

The former Chelsea winger has experience coaching with Celtic and Shamrock Rovers, as well as an optimistic spell with the U17 Men’s National League team.

Duff was also involved with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland staff, but he made the decision to step away from this position in headline-grabbing circumstances.

Damien Duff on taking Shelbourne job

Duff himself said that he is “extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland”, and this is part of the reason he took the job.

He said: “I’m delighted to take up the First Team Manager’s position at Shelbourne. Having coached and managed our U17 National league team and been around the Club, I can see the plans and ambition in place here and am excited to begin a new chapter of Shelbourne’s 126 year history.

“I’m extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland and about Irish football in general and see this as a great opportunity to help build something that both the Club, its fans and myself can be proud of. With the Club now in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and the foundations being put in place by the Board and its Directors, I can’t wait to start.”

Speaking about the appointment, Shelbourne FC CEO, David O’Connor said: “We are delighted to have secured Damien as our new Men’s First Team Manager. Damien is a coach of the highest calibre, who has a huge knowledge of the game and vast experience at the highest levels of this sport.

“I know the ability has as a coach and the experience he has, being part of top-level football for so many years throughout his career, will be of huge benefit to our club.”

