Damien Duff has had his say on the England team and their Covid-19 situation, now that two of their player are self-isolating.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are currently self-isolating after their interaction with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19, during the goalless draw between England and Scotland on Friday night at Wembley.

Duff was discussing the situation on RTÉ on Monday night and said that he believes the Scottish lads will be having a “giggle” in the dressing room with how the whole situation has played out.

Duff said: “We’ve tasted that with Ireland, negative tests but players are still sent home and miss caps and these two guys are potentially missing a very big game because of being a close contact.

“Listen, you wouldn’t wish Covid on anyone after what it’s done to the world, and I hope and I’m sure and by the sounds of things they are negative and they’re okay.

“But in the Scottish dressing room, I’m sure they’re having a giggle. Billy Gilmour’s dominated them on the pitch and now two days later he’s sent a couple of them into isolation, so you couldn’t make it up, really.”

Gilmour was awarded man-of-the-match for his performance against England in Wembley on Friday.

Duff also said that he feels that England manager Gareth Southgate is still confused over his best team.

“So, Kane, I think Southgate has come out today and said he’s going to play. Remember, Maguire has to come back in, so he potentially might change formation. In the past month, he’s said he knows 10 out of his best 11, he absolutely doesn’t. And like Didi said, I think there will be changes. I don’t think it’s a given that they’re going to beat the Czechs.”

England take on the Czech Republic on Tuesday at 8 pm, with the winners knowing they will top the group.

