Damien Delaney reckons Stephen Kenny won’t be happy with these two lads. Ireland got out of jail to defeat Andorra 4-1 on Thursday evening after going a goal down in the second half.

While there were one or two lads who impressed on the day, Parrott and Knight in particular, former international Damien Delaney felt two players in particular didn’t do enough.

Damien Delaney criticises Ireland’s midfield.

He singled out the midfield duo of Conor Hourihane and Josh Cullen as two players who slowed the game down, and didn’t play the ball into the attacking areas when they had the chance.

He highlighted particular moments of the match where the two of them could have played the ball into Troy Parrott, but instead went back to the defenders.

Damien Delaney said: “It has been a problem. I do think they’re very conservative with their passing. It has been a problem. It’s not easy, but it takes courage, especially when you’re playing against a low block.

"When Stephen watches the game back he'll be very upset that his midfield players played as square and back as often as they did." Damien Delaney wasn't impressed with the passing and movement of Conor Hourihane & Josh Cullen this evening. #COYBIG | #ANDIRL pic.twitter.com/Bl4J9Lj2W3 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 3, 2021

Damien Delaney unimpressed with Cullen and Hourihane.

Kenny may regret starting a defensive midfielder in Cullen against a side like Andorra, given they were always going to play a low block against us.

Our player ratings, wherein Hourihane and Cullen were not showered with praise, can be seen here.

And it’s just not Delaney who has been critical of the Irish performance, with Richie Sadlier also unhappy with how the game played out.

He said: “It’s an awful thing to say but the fatigue in that Andorra team was a big factor in us being able to exert our authority over them in the second half. They had two, possibly three howlers from their goalkeeper.

“So overall it’s a win – which is what we expected. But there’s loads and loads of concerning aspects to the performance.”

