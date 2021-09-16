Close sidebar

Damien Delaney delivers brutal takedown of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

by Rudi Kinsella
Damien Delaney Solskjaer

Harsh, but fair?

Damien Delaney has delivered a brutal takedown of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s Champions League defeat on Tuesday.

United lost 2-1 to Young Boys, in what was expected to be a convincing win for his side. The result means they can’t really afford another defeat if they want to ensure they get to the knockout stage of the competition.

While Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also responsible for the loss on Tuesday, the buck stops with the manager, and Solskjaer has faced criticism since the final whistle blew.

Damien Delaney tears into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking the day after United’s loss, the former Ireland international said that Solskjaer’s mistakes were “entry-level stuff”.

He said: “It’s incredibly concerning… Manchester United are a team now stacked with world class players. They’re too good.

“But when you get to a certain level, you need a manager that is going to make critical decisions and make the correct decisions at the correct time, to get the team out of a hole.

“It was a paint splatter of decisions. When Wan-Bissaka got sent off, he didn’t look like he had a plan in place. When you go down to 10 men you need to soak up pressure, but you need to relieve that pressure. You need pace, legs and ball-carriers to get you up the pitch and counter-attack.”

He said that the decision to bring Raphael Varane on and to move to a five at the back “really needs to be scrutinised”.

He continued: “If anyone else was in doubt, or still had any hope that United could compete for a league, I think he’ll fail the first test.”

Solskjaer’s Champions League record

Since the loss, many are pointing out that as United boss, Solskjaer has won only four games in the Champions League, while he has lost seven.

Getting knocked out in the group stages last season definitely resulted in pressure mounting on the United boss, and if the same is to happen again this season, it could be the end of him.

