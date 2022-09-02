One standout moment from Man United win over Leicester shows difference in mentality

Proper defending.

Manchester United defeated Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday night thanks to a well-taken goal from Jadon Sancho in the first-half.

After some nice work between Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford got the ball and cleverly played Sancho through. The winger brought the ball past goalkeeper Danny Ward before slotting the ball into an empty net.

And while this was a fine piece of football that led to the crucial goal, there was another moment in particular that United fans saw that showed how far the team has come under Erik ten Hag.

With 20 minutes left in the game, Leicester were really starting to put the pressure on in front of their home fans. James Maddison in parituclar looked lively, while Harvey Barnes looked a constant threat on the wing.

Diogo Dalot impresses Man United fans

Barnes on one occasion made his way into the United danger area, where he was left one-on-one against Dalot. Barnes, who is no slouch, tried to get past Dalot, before he ultimately opted to try cross it into the box.

Dalot made a fine block, with the ball then bouncing off Barnes and the ball going out for a goal-kick.

This sort of thing happens plenty of times a game, but it was Dalot’s reaction that shows the players are buying into Ten Hag’s system.

He celebrated as if he had just scored a goal, and rushed to the rest of his defenders who applauded him too, knowing they were coming one step closer to a second clean sheet in a row.

Dalot enjoyed that one 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZVXq47HfXj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2022

While this is definitely down to Ten Hag’s system and motivation in some way, it could also be seen as a positive indictment of the introduction of Lisandro Martinez.

Over the past three games, Martinez has looked like a different animal for United, closing players down quickly and playing the ball well out from the back.

The intensity he demands back there is clearly rubbing off on some other players.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: diogo dalot, Manchester United