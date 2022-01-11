Diogo Dalot shows extent of injury he played with vs Aston Villa

A brave performance.

Diogo Dalot has shown the extent of the injury he played on with against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The Manchester United right back went down in the first half with a nasty ankle injury, and seemed as though he was going to have to be replaced.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka got himself ready and seemed like he was about to come on, but after receiving medical treatment, Dalot got up and continued for the rest of the game.

Diogo Dalot injury

In fact, he played quite well for the remainder of the match, and helped United both going forward and defensively – keeping a clean sheet in the process.

United went on to win the game 1-0, thanks to a header from Scott McTominay.

After the game, Dalot tweeted out an image of his war wounds, to say that he is “all good” thanks to the help of the doctor. He continued: “Good image for those who like anatomy…”

Thank you for the messages. It’s all good now with the help of the Doctor 💪🏻 Onto the next one!

Good image for those who like anatomy 🥶😂 https://t.co/lFyM0vKVHS — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 11, 2022

Dalot now just has a few days for his ankle to heal properly if he wants to start against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese right back will be hoping he recovers quickly, as Ralf Rangnick is clearly a fan of his style, compared to Wan-Bissaka’s.

He bombs forward a lot more than Wan-Bissaka does, and has far greater technique and composure when he’s on the ball.

He may not be as clued in defensively, but given the style of football Rangnick wants to play it’s not a surprise that he is favouring Dalot as it stands.

However, Wan-Bissaka was recently given a start against Wolves, where he put in two inviting crosses that were just inches too high for Cristiano Ronaldo to connect with.

If Dalot is fit, there is a chance that he may be asked to start in the left back position, as Luke Shaw is suspended for the Premier League game.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: diogo dalot, Manchester United