Liverpool issue disappointing “freak injury” update

Liverpool have issued a disappointing update about Curtis Jones’ “freak injury”.

Jones suffered an eye injury before the international break, and missed matches against Atletico Madrid and West Ham as a result.

It has now emerged that the young English midfielder will miss a number of other games, as it won’t be a “speedy return” to the pitch for him.

Liverpool’s club Doctor Jim Moxon said that there is no set timescale on his return, but that will be a number of weeks from now.

Liverpool issue Curtis Jones update

He said: “It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period.

“However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return.

“It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

“We can’t put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it’s not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

Liverpool injury update

While Jurgen Klopp will be stressed about Jones, he also has to deal with the fact that Roberto Firmino will also be out for quite some time with a hamstring injury.

He will also worry about left back Andy Robertson, who limped off during Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark on Monday night.

However on the other hand, Harvey Elliot is said to be recovering from his shocking injury quicker than expected, with the teenager already back out on the pitch jogging.

