Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at “new generation” of footballers with comments on young players

The striker has spoken out.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “new generation” of footballers with his recent comments on young players, both at Manchester United and elsewhere.

Recent stories have emerged regarding Ronaldo potentially falling out with some players at United during training, as they have not responded well to his feedback.

While they are not confirmed, Ronaldo’s latest comments on younger players in the game could imply that he is frustrated with his advice not being listened to.

He did stress that this is not just a problem at United, but one with the “new generation” in general, but sternly said that if players don’t want his help, they should “look at themselves”.

Cristiano Ronaldo on younger players

When asked if something needs to change with regards to mentality at United, he said: “Of course. I think to build up a good things sometimes you have to destroy a few things.

“I remember when I was 18 some older players spoke with me and I took that as having to improve, they know more than me as they have more bad moments. This new generation in general don’t accept that if you criticise them. I have kids I know. They do the opposite.

“I don’t say our players but in general. You have to find the right balance to speak with them. It’s a new year we have to change the page. We have many things to win. We have to believe that or it will be a nightmare.

“I’m here to help. When they need my support and advice, I will be the number one to help.

“If you don’t want my help and my advice, do your job look at yourself. Do your best to help the team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Ronaldo also said that he will not be accepting anything other than top three in the Premier League this season, and that he is also eyeing up the Champions League as some potential silverware.

His performances in Europe have been nothing short of incredible so far this season, scoring in the five group stage games he played in.

🗣 "I don't accept less than the top three." Cristiano Ronaldo says that #MUFC should not accept anything less than a top three finish in the Premier League this season.pic.twitter.com/wKVHPiGCQt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 13, 2022

