Clinton Morrison and Tim Sherwood have criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for having a negative effect on the young Manchester United players.

This comes after there has been quite a widespread discussion surrounding the impact Ronaldo is having at the club, after he appeared upset to be coming off against Brentford on Wednesday night.

After the game, Ralf Rangnick came out to say that he did not feel Ronaldo was wrong to ask why he has taken off, and he even shared the conversation he and the player had on the sideline.

Ronaldo questioned why it was him who was taken off, and not any of the “younger players”, three of which scored in the game against Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United’s younger players

Morrison said: “The best thing about that Brentford game was Marcus Rashford scoring. He looked down in the dumps and low on confidence.

“His body language didn’t look good. That goal should give him the confidence to come on…

“Instead of talking about Rashford scoring a goal, we end up talking about Cristiano Ronaldo who should be setting an example, and the way he came off the pitch.

“Those youngsters look up to him. He has an impact!”

Cristiano Ronaldo on younger players

Ronaldo recently gave an interview where he criticised the attitudes of younger players these days, questioning whether or not they are able to take advice the way he used to.

He said: “I remember when I was 18 some older players spoke with me and I took that as having to improve, they know more than me as they have more bad moments. This new generation in general don’t accept that if you criticise them. I have kids I know. They do the opposite.

“I don’t say our players but in general. You have to find the right balance to speak with them. It’s a new year we have to change the page. We have many things to win. We have to believe that or it will be a nightmare.”

