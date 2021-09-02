Cristiano Ronaldo walks away in the middle of RTÉ interview

It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s night.

Ireland suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Portugal out in Faro, thanks to two late goals from new Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who walked away from an interview with RTE afterwards.

Ronaldo, as he often does, stole the show in the dying moments against Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks away from interview.

He popped up with the equalising and game-winning goals, two headers, both of which left Gavin Bazunu in goal with no chance.

It was a quiet night for Ronaldo otherwise, largely thanks to the impressive defending from Shane Duffy and John Egan.

Earlier in the game, he also missed a penalty, thanks to an incredible save from 19-year-old Bazunu.

After the game, RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue asked him what the goals meant to him. His response was simple, that the goals meant a lot to him on an individual level, but the fact they were game winners made them all the more important.

O’Donoghue then asked about the role Ireland played in the night’s affairs, but he walked off before the Irishman could get an answer.

🇵🇹 2-1 🇮🇪

Cristiano Ronaldo tells @Corktod he always believed Portugal could come back against Ireland before making a swift exit.#PORIRL #WorldCup2022 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Hu4WfGJntR — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2021

Ireland had frustrated Portugal.

It had been a frustrating night for Ronaldo and his compatriots as Ireland defended resolutely after taking the lead and largely restricted the hosts to pot-shots from distance.

In the 89th minute, Ronaldo lined up a free kick on the edge of the box but the 19-year-old Bazunu again repelled his effort.

Ronaldo, however, simply refused to be denied.

His movement was impeccable, darting this way and that to free himself from the attentions of the defence and get on the end of substitute Goncalo Guedes’s cross to power in a headed equaliser.



Ronaldo breaks international record.

That took him past Iranian Ali Daei’s total of 109 international goals and he repeated the feat in the 96th minute with another header to move on to 111.

While Ronaldo’s night was almost perfect, there was one blot on his copybook.

He was booked for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winning goal, meaning he will miss Portugal’s trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

That may be good news for Manchester United, however, as Ronaldo is expected to play the first match of his second spell at the Premier League club against Newcastle United next Saturday.

(additional reporting by Reuters).

