Cristiano Ronaldo should not be welcomed back with open arms

He doesn’t deserve the undying adoration he will likely get…

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Manchester, weeks after Erik ten Hag’s side began pre-season, after failing to find a new club.

But he hasn’t arrived to train, he has arrived to negotiate terms with the club as he continues to try and leave Manchester.

Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, which is perfectly understandable but the way in which he has gone about his business this summer is completely unacceptable.

He has undermined a new manager who has come into a dressing room that already required a major rebuild, and showed a complete lack of respect to the club.

What’s worse is that if Ronaldo fails to find a new club and plays for United in a few week’s time, the Old Trafford faithful will likely still cheer and chant his name.

He is of course one of the all-time footballing greats, but there is only so much that fans should have to put up with. Reports emerged earlier in the week to suggest that Alex Ferguson met with Ronaldo and his agent as part of the negotiations. Is that really necessary for a 37-year-old who is desperate to leave the club?

Cristiano Ronaldo update

It is a tiresome argument, but one that is worth repeating – can you imagine if this were Paul Pogba behaving like this?

The media would make the point that no player is bigger than the club, and that he should never pull on the red jersey again. With Ronaldo? No such conversation is taking place.

To put it into perspective, Gary Neville is yet to weigh in on the subject at all.

When Pogba’s agent was having negotiations with United, in a far more civil manner, Neville was on Twitter, on Sky Sports and on his own soapbox insisting they should both be removed from the club as quickly as possible.

With his former teammate, crickets.

Ronaldo is good enough to be playing in the Champions League, and if he wants to leave United to do so that is totally fair. But refusing to train with a new manager who is trying to assemble a squad is unprofessional and needless.

Maybe the Viva Ronaldo chants at Old Trafford could and should be slightly quieter this season.

