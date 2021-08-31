Here is how Man United could lineup following Cristiano Ronaldo signing

A very strong side.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the forward expected to make his debut against Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture on 11 September at Old Trafford

Man United now have a wealth of attacking options, and this is how they could try to fit the best of them in their starting XI.

Here is our Man United starting XI, after a really impressive transfer window, lining out in a 4-3-3 formation.

David de Gea.

Dean Henderson suffering from the effects of Covid-19 has resulted in de Gea starting the season in goal, and he has performed impressively so far.

A glorious double save against Wolves helped win Man United the game, while the Spanish goalkeeper could do very little about the goals conceded against Southampton and Leeds. De Gea definitely isn’t back to his best just yet, but he does look more confident than he did at points last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It will be interesting to see if Wan-Bissaka’s attacking output improves now that he has Raphael Varane beside him and an improved forward line in front of him.

The full-back remains a liability in possession, as you can tell certain teams decide to press specifically when he gets the ball, but his tackling arguably makes up for his weaknesses with the ball at his feet.

Raphael Varane

Varane, of course, walks into this team, and improves the back four immensely. Victor Lindelof isn’t bad, but Varane’s composure on and off the ball takes him to a different level.

If his debut is anything to go by, the French World Cup winner won’t be phased by much in the Premier League this season, and we will see the entire team improve as a result of his presence.

Harry Maguire.

While Maguire has his critics, some of them for very valid reasons, he isn’t a bad defender. The biggest issue people tend to have with him is the ludicrous amount of money that was spent on him.

But along with Varane, this is a formidable partnership in the making, and we could see United concede far less goals than they did last season.

Luke Shaw.

The England left-back hasn’t started the new season with the same form he ended last year with, but that could just be a case of fatigue following Euro 2020. Shaw is still a major asset to the team both going forward and at the back and his beautiful crosses into the box could have Ronaldo licking his lips, too.

Scott McTominay.

The best thing to happen McTominay over the past couple of weeks was his injury. As a result, Fred was given a number of chances to make the jersey his own, and he did exactly the opposite.

Against both Wolves and Southampton, Fred was chaotic. His performances have led to many United fans to begging the club to sign a holding midfielder. They didn’t listen, so surely McTominay will be above the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Paul Pogba.

Varane’s signing could result in Solskjaer only playing one defensive midfielder, as opposed to two, meaning Pogba could play a deeper role than he did in the first few games of the season.

Alongside McTominay, Pogba will be asked to provide the creativity from deep, which he is well capable of doing. The only issue is his defensive work, which is often called into question.

Bruno Fernandes.

A guaranteed fixture in this starting XI, no matter what, purely because of the incredible work Fernandes has done for the club since he joined.

However, a potential issue could arise between he and Ronaldo, given they didn’t exactly play on the same wavelength during Euro 2020. Bruno is also likely to hand over penalty duty to his international teammate.

Jadon Sancho.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger hasn’t had the best start to his career at United, but he will improve. With Marcus Rashford still recovering from injury, Sancho might have three or four games as a guaranteed starter in this front three before his place in the team is at risk.

If the England winger takes his chance, the situation becomes even more complicated, but it is not a bad problem for a team to have.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

One thing that has been lost amongst the drama of Man United signing arguably their greatest ever player, is just how good a player they are getting now. Ronaldo was the top scorer in the Serie A last year, and in Euro 2020 just a few months ago.

The former Real Madrid forward is still an outrageous goalscorer, and his movement in the box will see him score a hat full of goals in this United team. For now, Edinson Cavani will have to put up with being an impact sub.

Mason Greenwood.

Man United could have signed absolutely anyone in this transfer window, and Greenwood‘s place in the team should till have been safe. Week after week, the 19-year-old delivers, even when the rest of the team fails to do so.

Ronaldo and Sancho joining the club should definitely excite United fans, but the most important thing is that it doesn’t stifle Greenwood’s development, as he is a star.

