Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Alex Ferguson in first statement as United player

Cristiano Ronaldo has released his first statement since becoming a United player for the second time.

In his lengthy post, he paid tribute to his former Alex Ferguson, who was allegedly instrumental in convincing him to join United instead of rivals Manchester City.

He shared an emotional statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, which he ended with the words: “Sir Alex, this one is for you.”

He recalled some of his fondest memories from his time in a United jersey, but also looked to the future, promising that “history will be made again”.

He wrote: “Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of.

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

He concluded the statement by saying: “History has been written in the past and history will be written once again. You have my word!

“I’m right here. I’m back where I belong. Let’s make it happen once again.

“P.S – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

While this is the first official comment Ronaldo has made since rejoining United, he did respond to Roy Keane’s message after he wished him well upon his return. You can read more about that here.

Ronaldo could be in line to make his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford on 11 September.

