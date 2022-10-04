Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Man United in January

Surplus to requirements.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January, if he wants, according to reports.

Ronaldo was desperate to leave the club during the summer, but ultimately no deal was worked out, and he has ended up staying in Manchester.

The Telegraph says manager Erik ten Hag will not stop the striker, 37, if he “seeks a new start elsewhere” during the transfer window.

Ten Hag will reportedly not “stand in his way” if the right offer comes in for Ronaldo, who is clearly not an important part of the Dutchman’s plans.

The Portugal international has played a mere 80 minutes in the league since starting United’s 4-0 loss at Brentford and cut a frustrated figure on the bench in Sunday’s 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City. This comes after he missed all of pre-season as he tried to force a move away from the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news

Ronaldo has started both Europa League games, and he could well be in line to play on Thursday night against Omonia.

While he will likely believe that the Europa League group stages is beneath him, it could be his best chance of getting in the shop window for a Champions League side in January.

It is believed that one of the reasons Ronaldo was so desperate to leave during the summer was because of his willingness to play in the Champions League, but despite interest from a number of clubs, nothing got over the line.

Chelsea were interested at one point, but former manager Thomas Tuchel put his foot down and said that Ronaldo would not help them play his style of football.

Now that he has been sacked, there is a chance that Todd Boehly could get his wish and he will move to London in January.

Ronaldo will likely take what he can get in the next transfer window, as he is making it very clear on the sideline that he is not too pleased with being a bench player.

