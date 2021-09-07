First footage of Cristiano Ronaldo training for Man United released

He’s back in Manchester.

The first footage of Cristiano Ronaldo training for Man United since he re-signed this summer has been released by the club.

The Portuguese striker showed up at Carrington training ground on Tuesday, for the first time since he rejoined the club.

Images released by United showed Ronaldo walking out on to the pitch with Juan Mata, and chatting with his fellow countryman Diogo Dalot.

The fact that the 36-year-old is already back working with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, four days out from Saturday’s game against Newcastle at Old Trafford, might mean that Ronaldo could be in line to start the game.

Jadon Sancho recently picked up a calf injury, while Marcus Rashford will definitely be unavailable for the game. Anthony Martial is still away on international duty with France, which could put him behind Ronaldo in the pecking order.

United could go with a front three of Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, though it could all come down to the fitness of Sancho. Either way, we’d imagine he will play in some capacity this weekend.

Ronaldo picked up a yellow card for taking his jersey off after scoring his late brace against Ireland last week. This meant that he would be suspended for Portugal’s following game, so he decided to fly back to Manchester to begin training.

Ronaldo already proving to be a smart signing

Sky Sports recently reported that Ronaldo broke United’s daily shirt sale record in less than four hours after it was confirmed he would retain his iconic #7 jersey.

Add that to the fact that the cost of the fee will only be paid over the course of five years and it starts to feel like this was a really astute piece of business. And this is all before he has even kicked a ball…

