Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his first conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since rejoining Manchester United.

United’s new signing did play with his new manager when he was first at the club, but they are now linking up in an entirely new capacity, with Solskjaer calling the shots and picking the team.

Ronaldo’s first interview since he re-signed for the club saw him asked whether or not he has discussed any specific plans with his new manager Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ronaldo said: “Well we had a chat, but of course I’ll have time to speak with him face-to-face, to know what he expects.

“As you know, I played for two or three years with him at United, so I have a good relationship with him. But now we have a different role, I’m the player and he’s the coach.

“But it doesn’t matter. My relationship with him is great, and as I’ve said before, I’m in Manchester to help the team to achieve its results, and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants.

“I’m available for everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on Alex Ferguson

While the Portuguese striker spoke kindly of his new manager, it paled in comparison to what he said about the man who brought him to Manchester for the first time.

He said: “For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

“I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.”

Ronaldo concluded his first statement since rejoining United by saying: “PS – Sir Alex, this is for you.”

