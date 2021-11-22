Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

“Ole is an outstanding human being.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was sacked as United manager on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the shocking 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon

Since he was fired on Sunday morning, a number of United players came out in support of the Norwegian, with many wishing him well in the future, and others simply sharing a picture of him.

Ronaldo took his time compared to his teammates and shared his message on Monday.

He took to Twitter to talk about Solskjaer, who was playing for United when he first signed for the club, and who brought him back to Manchester in September.

He wrote: “He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!”

While signing Ronaldo was a major moment for Solskjaer, it may be one that rapidly hurried up his exit from the club.

While it was an excellent piece of business, and it made United fans believe that they were going to be taken back to the promised land, it ended up being quite the issue for Solskjaer.

Even if you ignore all of his crucial late goals or his game-winning moments, Ronaldo raised the standards at United, to the point that Solskjaer was never going to be able to survive.

The Portuguese striker has won trophies at every club he has played for, and when it became apparent that that wasn’t going to happen with United this season, the writing was on the wall for Solskjaer.

