Cristiano Ronaldo has controversial take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Quite surprising comments here from the player.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should not have been sacked by Manchester United, and that he deserved more time at the club.

Ronaldo was brought back to Man United by Solskjaer, after the two had played together during his first spell at the club.

After getting off to an excellent start with a 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford, things very quickly turned sour, and the results continued to get worse and worse.

Solskjaer was ultimately sacked, and replaced with Ralf Rangnick, who Ronaldo recently said was “not a coach” in an interview with Piers Morgan.

In the same interview, Ronaldo said that Solskjaer was a “top person”, and that he needed more time at Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

He said: “I love Solskjaer. I think he was a top person.

“Because what I keep inside my heart is the heart of the person, and for me Ole is a top person.

“Coach? Of course, he didn’t look for what he wants. It’s hard to assume after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job for sure and he needed more time.

“But I have no doubts that he will be a good coach in the future. But it was a good experience. I was so pleased to work for him, even though it was a short period.”

Solskjaer was clearly a big fan of Ronaldo, playing him in almost every single game during their time together at the club.

Rangnick’s arrival brought a shock to the system for Ronaldo though, as he began to phase him out in the hopes of introducing a more pressing system.

The same then happened with Erik ten Hag, who Ronaldo recently said that he does not respect. More on that here.

