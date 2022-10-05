Erik ten Hag sheds light on current Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Some interesting comments from the manager.

Erik ten Hag has shed some light on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation, after widespread discussion about the player over the past few days.

Ronaldo was left on the bench during Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Manchester City, something which Roy Keane saw as disrespectful.

Ten Hag explained after the game that he actually left Ronaldo on the bench out of respect, as he felt someone with a CV like his did not deserve to come off the bench in a game that was clearly over.

Speaking ahead of Thursday night’s game against Omonia, Ten Hag explained the exact reason why Ronaldo was left on the bench during the game.

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo situation

He said: “I can’t see that relation, that he is not coming on when we are 4-0 down, I did not bring him on out of respect. It has nothing to do with the future or January. I don’t see him as unhappy. He is happy, training well and enjoying.”

Ten Hag’s reference to January is likely in relation to the fact that reports emerged earlier in the week to suggest United will be happy to let Ronaldo go in the next transfer window.

The United boss admitted that Ronaldo is “pissed off”, but that it is not impacting how he is behaving on the training ground.

“He’s not happy that he didn’t play Sunday, don’t get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he’s happy. Of course, he wants to play and he’s p***** off when he’s not playing.”

While Ronaldo hasn’t been given the chance to impress too often this season, he will likely will on Thursday in the Europa League, the competition where he has scored his only goal of the season so far.

A few goals in the competition could earn him a place in the team for Sunday night’s game against Everton.

