Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on Roy Keane in Piers Morgan interview

Kind words for the Irishman.

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid his respects to Roy Keane in the new controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo has criticised all things Manchester United over the past 48 hours or so, but he had nothing but kind words to say about Keane and another former teammate in Rio Ferdinand.

He said that they are “very good guys”, and that Keane was the best captain he ever played with.

Morgan asked Ronaldo what it was like to have Ferdinand and Keane in his corner since the beginning of the season, and he made it clear that he appreciated their support.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Roy Keane

He said: “It means a lot because they… I was in the dressing room with them. They are part of my journey in football as well.

“As I mentioned many times, Roy Keane for me was my best captain ever.

“Rio Ferdinand helped me a lot. He was my neighbour, I was his neighbour. So very, very good guys.

“Not just because they speak good about me, but they were there in the dressing room.

“They are football players. They know how players think and behave, etc.”

Cristiano Ronaldo prasies Roy Keane in new interview

This comes after Keane has gone to bat for Ronaldo on a number of occasions this season, insisting that Erik ten Hag has made a mistake in dropping him to the bench.

Ferdinand has done the same, even taking it a step further at times, and it comes as no surprise to see that Ronaldo appreciates the support.

It’s clear that Ronaldo keeps his eye on who is praising him and who is criticising him, based on his recent blanking of Gary Neville after he finally said something vaguely critical about his former teammate.

Jamie Carragher will be likely to have a field day with this most recent update…

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, roy keane