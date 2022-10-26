Erik ten Hag offers update on Cristiano Ronaldo return

He’s back.

Erik ten Hag has offered an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Manchester United squad, following his recent suspension.

Ronaldo was suspended by Ten Hag for refusing to come on as a substitute during United’s 2-0 win over Spurs last Wednesday.

As a result, he completely missed United’s 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday, and was sent to train with the underage squad for a couple of days.

However, photographs emerged on Tuesday to show that Ronaldo was back in the training with the first-team, ahead of Thursday night’s game at home against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man United squad

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Ten Hag elaborated on why Ronaldo has quickly been reintroduced into the squad.

The United boss said: “It’s not difficult. We said everything and we answered all of the questions. He was out for one game and now he’s back in the squad as usual.

“I explained everything last week. We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group. Let’s focus on that.”

He was then asked about how Ronaldo adapted to his return to training, but the boss wasn’t willing to give the question much air time.

“What did I say? I don’t have to do it anymore. He’s done, it’s back. And Cristiano is involved with the squad for tomorrow.”

🗣️ "I don't have to do it anymore." Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United's squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol ✅ pic.twitter.com/73DKIIPyZe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2022

Ten Hag ended the press conference by saying that Anthony Martial is still out through injury, which makes it all the more likely that Ronaldo will play against Sheriff.

If he does well, it could be another way for him to break into the Premier League team again, especially considering the busy fixture period before the World Cup.

As well as Ronaldo’s return, Ten Hag also confirmed what many people assumed already, that Raphael Varane will not play for United before the World Cup. More on that here.

