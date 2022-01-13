Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick in new interview

A public backing from his most senior player.

Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly backed Ralf Rangnick in a new interview, where he spoke highly of his new manager.

Ronaldo was asked about the impact Rangnick has made since coming into the club, with many believing there has been no clear style of play implemented on the players thus far.

However, Ronaldo believes that things have changed, and that he deserves time to further get his points across, publicly stating he thinks he will do a “good job”.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Ralf Rangnick

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Since he arrived five weeks ago he changed many things. But he needs time to put his ideas across to the players.

“It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job. We know we aren’t playing the best football but we have many games to improve.

“Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It’s not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job.

“We have to stay together. We are in the same boat. We have to believe that it’s all possible, and we have a long way to change (sic). But we are going to have a good season.”

"I believe that he's going to do a good job."#MUFC's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. 🔴⏰ pic.twitter.com/HEJmUV8OaA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 12, 2022

Ronaldo backs Rangnick

When Rangnick first got the job, many questioned whether Ronaldo would be able to adapt to his intense pressing style.

However, over the past number of games, there hasn’t been that much pressing from the United side.

Rangnick’s first game against Crystal Palace saw quite a high press implemented, with Ronaldo at the very front of it all. But since then, there almost appears to have been a change in style from Rangnick.

While the clear identity may not yet be on the pitch, the result have definitely improved, as have the clean sheets, with United keeping more under Rangnick than they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, in 11 less games.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, ralf rangnick