Ralf Rangnick reportedly unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances as of late, and is beginning to plan for life without the striker at Manchester United.

While it is unlikely that Rangnick will be the Man United manager next season, he is expected to have quite a lot of influence with regards to what will be going on at the club, so him not enjoying Ronaldo’s performances is quite significant.

Ronaldo has only managed one goal in his last 10 games, a fine strike against Brighton, with Rangnick said to be growing frustrated.

Sources close to the Manchester Evening News say that Rangnick’s patience is “wearing thin” with Ronaldo, who appears to be drained of confidence for one of the first times in his career.

Ralf Rangnick vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s latest performance against Watford was perhaps his most frustrating yet from a United standpoint, as he could have scored a hat-trick on another day.

He hit the post early on, and then failed to capitalise on some positive United attacking play, with the game then finishing 0-0.

Rangnick defended himself after the match, insisting that he and his coaching staff did their job as best they could.

When asked for his thoughts on the game, and the role he played in the draw, he said: “Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances. The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this.”

Crisitano Ronaldo

This draw with Watford came just a few days after Ronaldo failed to impact the Champions League knockout game against Atletico Madrid.

A big second-leg performance from the Portuguese striker at Old Trafford could be the perfect way to silence his critics.

Next up for United however is a game away to Manchester City, where both Rangnick and Ronaldo will be tested against one of the best teams in Europe.

