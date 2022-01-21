Ralf Rangnick reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo asked when he was taken off

Not surprising, given his personality…

Ralf Rangnick has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo asked when he was taken off against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo did not seem happy on the sideline when he was taken off, as he threw a jacket on the ground and shook his head.

Rangnick has since said that he feels too much has been made of the interaction, and that is perfectly normal for a player like Ronaldo to be annoyed at coming off.

He also shared that Ronaldo asked why one of the younger players (Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood or Anthony Elanga) were not taken off instead.

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo

He said: “I think we shouldn’t make too much of a fuss out of it… I explained to him during the game, what I just said in our press conference, the job of a football manager is to help teams winning games.

“To me it was clear after the experience that we made at Villa Park, this time we have to do things better. The only question was ‘Who do we take off’?’

“Cristiano as a prolific goalscorer, and a player who always wants to play, was asking ‘Why me? Why not take off one of the younger players? The answer came five minutes later when one of the younger players got the third goal.

“Maybe Cristiano would have also got that third goal but football is not always maybe, it’s about taking a decision in the right moment.

“Cristiano gave the assist to the assist with the second goal… This was the reason we were able to create an easy tap-in goal.

“A player like Cristiano doesn’t like to be substituted, this is normal. For me it’s not a problem at all.”

Man Utd interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes too much has been made of the fact that he subbed off Cristiano Ronaldo against Brentford 👀 pic.twitter.com/nDkCX9sqI9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 21, 2022

Next up for United is a difficult game against West Ham on Saturday at 3pm, where Ronaldo will almost definitely be in line to start.

