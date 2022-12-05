Cristiano Ronaldo at risk of losing Portugal captaincy over behaviour

He’s in trouble again.

Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of losing the Portugal captaincy ahead of his side’s first Round of 16 game on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo has started all three of Portugal’s World Cup matches so far with the armband on, but based on his antics in the most recent game, he may risk losing it.

Ronaldo started in the defeat to South Korea, and played quite poorly, as his indecision in his own box led to South Korea equalising, before the Asian side went on to win the game.

In what has become quite a familiar sight, Ronaldo reacted angrily to being taken off, and even had an exchange with one of South Korea’s players.

“Before my substitution, one of their players was telling me to leave quickly,” Ronaldo said. “I told him to shut up, he has no authority, he doesn’t have to say anything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble with Portugal

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has now publicly said that he is not happy with Ronaldo’s behaviour, with reports suggesting he is at risk of losing the armband for Tuesday night’s game against Switzerland.

Asked about Ronaldo’s substitution at a press conference on Tuesday, Santos said: “Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

This sort of thing has been happening all season to Ronaldo, with him regularly being dropped or whipped off the pitch at club level by Erik ten Hag.

This has ultimately resulted in Ronaldo leaving the club and finding a new one in a new league to him. Maybe he will have more joy in Saudi Arabia. More on that here…

