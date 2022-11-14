Cristiano Ronaldo takes shots at Wayne Rooney, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick in new interview

He is taking shots in every direction.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken shots at Wayne Rooney, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo said towards the end of the summer that he would be releasing an interview at the start of the season, something that never took place.

Gary Neville (and others) have since put pressure on him to speak about his situation at Manchester United, and he has done just that with Morgan.

Speaking about his current manager, Ronaldo said that he does not have respect for Ten Hag, because he feels he has not been shown any respect in return.

When asked if he is being pushed out of the club, Ronaldo replied: “Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” he said.

“Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Piers Morgan interview

He then turned his attention to some of the decisions the club has made since Alex Ferguson retired, saying that he believes they have allowed teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal to overtake them.

He used the example of hiring Ralf Rangnick as manager, with could have something to do with the fact that the Austrian manager dropped Ronaldo to the bench at times last season.

“After the club sacked Ole, they bring sporting director Ralf Rangnick, which is something nobody understands,” Ronaldo said.

“This guy, he is not even a coach. A big club like Manchester United brings a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world.”

Wayne Rooney was the next on his hitlist, which is likely a result of the Englishman being one of his former teammates to criticise him lately.

He said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly. Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level.”

With a smirk, Ronaldo then added: “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true…”

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wayne Rooney 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RgdzM3yAUw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 13, 2022

There is still more to come from this 90-minute interview, which is set to be released in its entirety on Wednesday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United