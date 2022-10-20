Erik ten Hag responds to Crisitano Ronaldo storming out of Old Trafford

The manager isn’t happy.

Erik ten Hag has responded to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel at Old Trafford while Wednesday night’s match was still on.

Ronaldo got up and left the bench in the 89th minute, which unsurprisingly has become the main talking point following Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Since then, it has been reported that not only did Ronaldo storm down the tunnel before the game ended, he left the stadium outright.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic said that Ronaldo was not present in the dressing room by the time the team had returned to it, but that his absence “didn’t really register”.

Cristiano Ronaldo storms out of Old Trafford

Ten Hag was unsurprisingly asked about the situation, and he gave a no-nonsense sort of answer that Man United fans are starting to get used to.

He said: “I don’t pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. I have to correct myself, it was a performance on the subs who came on. A squad performance.”

Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. pic.twitter.com/Ll4raQovL8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

Somewhat interestingly, United still had two more substitutions left to use, meaning there was still a chance that Ronaldo could have come on to the pitch.

However, it seems as though the Portuguese striker deemed anything less than five minutes as not worth it.

In the post-match analysis, Patrice Evra attempted to justify his old friend’s decision by implying that Ronaldo could have just been walking down the tunnel to get medical treatment quicker, but the fact that he left the stadium puts this theory to bed.

This is the second incident of this nature within the space of a few days, as Ronaldo also reacted badly to being taken off against Newcastle last Sunday.

Having also completely missed pre-season, Ten Hag will likely be sick of answering questions about Ronaldo at this point.

Read next: “Did I say that?!” – Ruud van Nistelrooy has been reflecting on his bitter rivalry with Arsenal

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United