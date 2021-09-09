Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest comments should really excite Man United fans

Exactly what United fans will want to hear going into the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest comments should really excite Manchester United fans going into the weekend’s game against Newcastle.

It seems like Ronaldo could be in line to start the game against Steve Bruce’s side, despite only meeting up with his United teammates this week.

He met up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week to talk tactics, and began training with his side on Tuesday, after leaving international duty early.

Cristiano Ronaldo on return to Man United

As a result, he is ready to start this weekend against Newcastle, and not only that, but he is extremely eager to do so.

Speaking about how he felt on his first debut compared to now, he said: “I did not expect to start or to even come on in the game, so I was super nervous. Of course I will be nervous on Saturday, but I am more mature, I am more experienced, I will be prepared and I am going to make pressure to Ole now to start in the XI. I am ready to go!”

These comments came from an interview conducted by former United defender Wes Brown, where Ronaldo also talked about how he feels returning to the club, and what he thinks he can bring to the table.

When asked if he was going to do his iconic celebration if he scores on Saturday, he replied: “For sure I will do that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on his age

Perhaps the most on brand thing that Ronaldo said during the whole interview was when he was asked about his age and fitness.

In classic Cristiano Ronaldo fashion, he replied: “People speak about the age but they should know I’m different. I am different. I’m different than the rest of the people. I show off all the time year by year and this year will be the same. I know 100% I will do good with the boys.

“People think I’m just coming from the heart. I’m coming to do my best. To smash.”

And based on how he looked when he took his jersey off against Ireland last week, we’re definitely not going to disagree with him.

We took a look at the team we expect Solskjaer to go with against Newcastle on Saturday (with Ronaldo starting), which you can read here.

