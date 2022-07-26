Latest Cristiano Ronaldo Man United update implies he’s staying at the club

He hasn’t got his wish, it seems.

The latest Cristiano Ronaldo update implies that he’s going to be staying at Manchester United this season.

The Athletic has reported that Ronaldo has travelled back to Manchester to hold talks with his club about playing for United for the upcoming season.

Ronaldo has missed the entirety of pre-season as he was seemingly hunting for a new club, with the Portuguese striker eager to play in the Champions League.

The latest news would suggest Ronaldo will have to settle for Europa League football this season, as he has been unable to find a club willing to take him on.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man United update

United’s stance remains that Ronaldo is not for sale and he will be an “important part of their squad” in the 2022-23 campaign.

It remains unclear whether or not he will take place in today’s training session, but he will meet Erik ten Hag for the first time since the Dutchman became United’s manager.

Ten Hag has remained fairly consistent on the matter, continuously saying that he wants Ronaldo to stay and that he will play an important role this season.

Most recently, speaking about whether Ronaldo will fit in his pressing team, he said: “Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career he has shown everything.

“I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.”

Ten Hag also said he is not worried about Ronaldo missing pre-season, as he has always kept himself fit throughout his career.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes in an attempt to bring him to the London club, though it is believed Thomas Tuchel was not keen on the idea.

Ronaldo was also linked with Atletico Madrid, but it seems now that the most likely outcome is him staying in Manchester.

