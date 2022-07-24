Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United exit becoming more likely

Still a ways to go, and reliant on a number of factors…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit is becoming more and more likely, with Atletico Madrid now favourites to sign the striker.

Ronaldo is reportedly eager to play in the Champions League next season, and will not be doing that with United who are in the Europa League.

The issue is that Ronaldo’s wage demands would be astronomical, and at his age, teams would question whether or not the signing would be worth it.

Chelsea were linked with Ronaldo for a number of days, but it is believed that Thomas Tuchel felt like he wasn’t worth the hassle.

The latest development is that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Ronaldo, and the striker is willing to make the move to a side that were once his fiercest rivals.

One way for Atletico to free up enough funds for the transfer would be to sell Antoine Greizmann, who moved back to the club last summer.

Antoine Griezmann to Man United?

In a strange situation, Griezmann is midway through a two-season loan deal that includes a “compulsory permanent transfer clause” of €40 million.

So despite being on loan at Atletico, they could sell him if there were a club interested in the Frenchman.

A swap deal is is something that is reportedly being considered, with Griezmann the type of forward who would fit in well in Erik ten Hag’s system.

He was also offered to PSG, but the French club turned down their countryman, according to The Times.

If Atletico really do want to sign Ronaldo, a smart move would be to go for Joao Felix, as he would be the perfect type of player for United.

He would fit Ten Hag’s pressing style perfectly, especially after working with Diego Simeone for a few years, but the Spanish outfit may be reluctant to let him leave.

This is definitely one to watch though…

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United