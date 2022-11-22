Cristiano Ronaldo has left Man United, club confirms

He has gotten his wish…

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United, the club confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Man United released a statement last week to say that they would be making an official comment about Ronaldo’s future shortly.

This came in response to Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the club.

In the interview, Ronaldo talks in detail about problems he has with the club, including a number of members of staff.

Speaking to Morgan, Ronaldo goes as far as naming staff members that he has no respect for, including current manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United released a short statement thanking Ronaldo on Tuesday, stating that the Portuguese striker had officially left the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man United

The club wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

The short nature of the statement aimed at Ronaldo shows just how tetchy the relationship between both parties has become in recent weeks.

Somewhat shockingly, Ten Hag named Ronaldo as captain when Man United lost to Aston Villa in the Premier League just a few weeks ago.

Since then, Ronaldo hasn’t played a minute for the club, with the interview with Morgan seemingly the nail in the coffin.

Ronaldo will now turn his attention to the World Cup, with Portugal taking on Ghana in their first game on Thursday at 4pm.

Read next: Graeme Souness mentions Ireland in response to Roy Keane’s strong Qatar take

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United