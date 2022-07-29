Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at “lies” told by the media

He’s trying to set the record straight, finally.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “lies” told by the media with regards to his current situation at Manchester United.

Much has been made about the fact that Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave United to play Champions League football this season, with discussions ongoing at the club.

A fanpage on social media reported that Ronaldo is adamant about leaving but that Alex Ferguson has intervened, which resulted in Ronaldo himself replying on Instagram.

The report read: “Jorge Mendes told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant about leaving, but Mendes left negotiations less than positive that Ronaldo would get his move. Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on “lies” in the media

Ronaldo, clearly unhappy, responded: “Impossible not to talk about me for one day.

“Otherwise the press makes no money. You know that if you don’t lie you can’t get people’s attention. Keep going that one day you get some news right.”

While Ronaldo may be unhappy with the way the entire saga is being reported, he has not exactly done the most to help his situation or his public image over the past few weeks.

What is undeniably true is that he failed to show up for pre-season, refused to meet his new manager Erik ten Hag, and refused to deny the reports in the media that he wants to leave the club.

The issue seems to be finding a new club for the Portuguese striker, as his wage demands would likely be a turnoff for the majority of European sides.

Chelsea were briefly interested, before Thomas Tuchel put his foot down, while Atletico Madrid (who were also said to be in the running) said they have no interest in signing Ronaldo.

Now the favourites to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is his former club Sporting Lisbon.

