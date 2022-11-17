The potential impact of Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments on Diogo Dalot

The impact of the Piers Morgan interview…

Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Diogo Dalot, insisting he is one of three Manchester United players who have the right attitude.

Speaking in his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo named just three United players who he feels have the right attitude to play at the very top level.

He named Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, but specifically made it clear that Dalot would have longevity in the game.

He said: “In Manchester United I can mention Dalot, he’s young, but very professional but I don’t doubt that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent and he’s very professional. Probably Martinez, Casemiro is in his 30s, but I will say Dalot.”

Notably, Ronaldo did not mention his Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes in this part of the conversation, which could perhaps explain their awkward exchange the other day, but the more worrying thing for United fans is how close Dalot and Ronaldo seem to be.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Diogo Dalot

Dalot has arguably been United’s best player this season, playing virtually every minute of every game, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka very clearly not in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Ronaldo and Dalot on international duty 👀 (via @selecaoportugal) pic.twitter.com/3jAqekPx7e — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 15, 2022

Dalot’s contract is up quite soon after a difficult time at Man United, with Ten Hag the first manager to give him a lengthy spell in the team (as well as a few months under Ralf Rangnick).

Barcelona are reportedly snooping around the Portuguese defender, and with Ronaldo constantly bad-mouthing the club, it might be hard for Dalot to find a good reason to stick around.

He clearly idolises Ronaldo, and with it likely for the striker to leave Manchester in January, Dalot may not be too far behind him.

His most recent comments certainly didn’t fill United fans with confidence anyway. More on that here.

