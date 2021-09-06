The breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo’s cost shows Man United got an incredible deal

A really impressive signing, it seems.

Manchester United undeniably did some sensible business in the transfer window this summer, and the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is no exception.

They added the legendary striker to their ranks towards the end of the window, after already signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, for the combined price of what they were allegedly willing to pay for just Sancho last year.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the breakdown of the transfer on Monday morning, and on the surface it seems like United have gotten an outrageous deal for the striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo cost breakdown

He tweeted to say that United will pay a guaranteed fee of €15 million for Ronaldo, but over the course of of five years.

They will pay €3 million per year until 2026, in five different installments.

On top of this fee, Romano said that €5 million in add-ons are likely to be reached, while a further €3 million will be more difficult to reach.

Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Many United fans are understandably excited about the signing of Ronaldo, purely for nostalgic purposes.

But his performance against Ireland last Wednesday should be a reminder that not only have they signed a club legend, but one of the best footballers in the world.

While he is definitely not the same player who left the club, and is now without the quick feet and acceleration he once had, he is still an attacker who will strike fear into the hearts of Premier League defenders.

His finishing is unmatched, as is his movement, and when it comes to crosses into the box, there might not be anyone better in the world. Players like Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho should be licking their lips at the idea of playing the ball into him.

We recently took a look at how United might lineup since they signed Ronaldo, which you can find here.

