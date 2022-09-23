Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over fan incident

The FA has reached a conclusion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the FA over an incident that took place after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton last season.

As Man United’s players were making their way down the tunnel after a disappointing result, a fan appeared to give Ronaldo his phone, most likely asking for a picture.

Footage that was shared widely on social media showed Ronaldo seemingly grabbing the phone from the person’s hand and smashing it on the ground.

At the time, Ronaldo apologised for the incident, insisting it was an emotional moment for him.

On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

The FA have since charged the player for the incident, releasing a statement on Friday evening.

It read: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

United have issued the following comment: “We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We will be supporting the player in response to the charge.”

Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with Portugal, who have two Nations League games over the next week or so.

The Portuguese striker will hope to get more gametime with his country than he has done so far with Man United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

